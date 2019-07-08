Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 July

Artsakh President bestows military rank of major-general to Colonel Jalal Harutyunyan


STEPANAKERT, JULY 8, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan signed a decree according to which deputy commander, chief of staff of the Artsakh Republic Defense Army colonel Jalal Harutyunyan was conferred the military rank of major-general, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan          




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration