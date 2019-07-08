Artsakh President bestows military rank of major-general to Colonel Jalal Harutyunyan
STEPANAKERT, JULY 8, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan signed a decree according to which deputy commander, chief of staff of the Artsakh Republic Defense Army colonel Jalal Harutyunyan was conferred the military rank of major-general, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
