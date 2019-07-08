Kocharyan’s attorneys file motion to release ex-President on bail

YEREVAN, JULY 8, ARMENPRESS. The attorneys of 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan submitted a written motion to judge of the Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction Davit Grigoryan to release ex-President on bail, the attorneys said.

The attorneys left the amount of the bail to be decided by the judge.

The court hasn’t expressed any position on the motion yet.

Robert Kocharyan was released from pre-trial detention on May 18, but on June 25, according to the decision of the Appeals Court, he was again arrested.

Kocharyan, along with several other former officials, is charged with “overthrowing Constitutional Order” during the 2008 March protests in Yerevan.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan