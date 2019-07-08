UK’s Minister of State Sir Alan Duncan offers condolences over death of Armenia’s Ambassador  

YEREVAN, JULY 8, ARMENPRESS. Sir Alan Duncan, Minister of State of UK for Europe and the Americas at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, offered his condolences over the death of Armenian Ambassador to the UK Arman Kirakossian, Armenpress reports citing the UK government’s website.

“I was saddened to learn of the death of H.E. Dr Arman Kirakossian, the serving Ambassador of Armenia and a great friend to the UK. I have spoken to the Foreign Minister of Armenia H.E Zohrab Mnatsakanyan to pass on condolences on behalf of Her Majesty’s Government and have offered our assistance at this difficult time. Our thoughts are with the late Ambassador’s family and friends”, Alan Duncan said.

Armenia’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland Arman Kirakossian died on July 6 at the age of 63.

