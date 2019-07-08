Two Armenian citizens injured in Georgia car crash are in critical condition

YEREVAN, JULY 8, ARMENPRESS. Two Armenian citizens, who were injured in a tragic car crash in Georgia and are currently in one of the hospitals of Tbilisi, are in critical condition, their lives are in danger, Armenia’s Healthcare Minister Arsen Torosyan told reporters today.

“Two citizens are currently in a Tbilisi hospital in critical condition. Armenian and Georgian reanimatologists are currently discussing the transportation issue of one of the citizens. It’s possible one of them will be transported [to Armenia] today, and the other - tomorrow”, the minister said.

The minister informed that a 12-year-old child injured in the same car crash is in moderate condition in a Yerevan hospital. The minister expressed hope that the child will recover soon.

On July 7 Armenian car carrying 8 citizens has crashed in Georgia, killing 3 and injuring 5. The injured people were taken to the Georgian hospitals.

Earlier today Minister of Emergency Situations Felix Tsolakyan said 3 out of 5 Armenian citizens, injured in a tragic car crash in Georgia, are being transported to Armenia.

