President of Artsakh offers condolences to family of Ambassador Arman Kirakosyan

STEPANAKERT, JULY 8, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyuan on July 8 sent a condolence letter to the family of Arman Kirakosyan, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The letter runs as follows:

“I have learnt with deep sorrow about the untimely death of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Arman Kirakosyan.

Arman Kirakosyan was one of the best diplomats in Armenia, who while occupying various positions in the central apparatus and diplomatic missions of the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs displayed himself as an experienced, competent, skilled specialist, decent person and true patriot.

He had a substantial contribution to protecting Artsakh's interests, providing accurate information about our republic in various international platforms.

Arman Kirakosyan’s memory will always remain bright in our hearts.

On behalf of the people, authorities of Artsakh and personally myself I extend my condolences and support to all the relatives and friends of the deceased and wish them endurance and tenacity.”

