President of Artsakh offers condolences over fatal car crash in Armenia’s Ararat province

STEPANAKERT, JULY 8, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan sent letters of condolences to Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the Artsakh Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The letters run as follows:

“With a deep sorrow we have learnt about the tragic car crash in Ararat province which claimed human lives.

On behalf of the Artsakh people, authorities and personally myself, I extend condolences and support to the families and relatives of all victims, wishing courage, and a speedy recovery to the injured and wounded. At this difficult moment we are with you with soul and mind, share the grief of the loss”.

On July 6, at 15:15, three cars have collided in Armenia’s Ararat province, killing 6 and injuring 9 people. One of the cars burned out as a result of the collision.

