Pashinyan considers inspiring Singapore’s experience in process of ensuring Armenia’s progress

YEREVAN, JULY 8, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with President of Singapore Halimah Yacob at the Istana governmental residence, the Armenian PM’s Office told Armenpress.

Welcoming the Armenian PM’s official visit to Singapore, Mrs. Yacob stated that the small Armenian community enjoys great reputation and is fully integrated with the local society in Singapore. She said the presence of the St. Gregory the Illuminator Church and Armenian street in the centre of Singapore are its result. “Your visit is very important in terms of strengthening the friendly ties and developing the economic relations between our countries”, Mrs. President said, adding that Singapore is ready to closely cooperate with the Armenian partners and carry out exchange of experience.

In his turn PM Pashinyan said the Armenian government attaches great importance to the deepening of cooperation with Singapore and added that the two countries are connected with each other with the warm relations of the peoples. As an example the PM mentioned Singapore-based Armenian florist Agnes Joachim (Ashkhen Hovakimyan) who discovered the Vanda Miss Joachim, the national flower and state symbol of Singapore. “Yesterday the sculpture of Vanda Miss Joaquim flowers was unveiled in the yard of the Armenian Church, which is one more fact connecting the two peoples. We also warmly remember the visit of the first PM of Singapore to Armenia which took place several years ago”, the Armenian PM said. He added that the goal of the Armenian governmental delegation’s visit is to give new impetus to the bilateral relations and cooperation.

The Armenian PM and Singaporean President discussed issues relating to the opportunities to implement investment programs, develop the commercial ties and expand the partnership at bilateral and multilateral formats.

Pashinyan introduced the ongoing changes in Armenia and stated that the government aims at turning the political revolution into an economic one and making the economy technological. Pashinyan considered inspiring Singapore’s experience in the process of ensuring Armenia’s progress and highlighted boosting the bilateral cooperation.

“We have a great potential for partnership which should be fully utilized with joint efforts”, the Armenian PM said, adding that there is a free and transparent business climate, stable financial and banking system in Armenia as a result of the ongoing reforms.

The President of Singapore expressed her support to the efforts of the governments of the two states aimed at further developing and expanding the existing ties.

The sides also highlighted the cooperation within the framework of international organizations, as well as touched upon regional issues.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan