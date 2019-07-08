Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 July

Armenian FM to depart for Slovakia on working visit


YEREVAN, JULY 8, ARMENPRESS. Foreign minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will depart for Slovakia on a working visit on July 9, the ministry told Armenpress.

The FM will participate in the OSCE informal ministerial gathering titled “From past action to future prevention: the OSCE´s niche in fostering stability in Europe and beyond”.

During the meeting the Armenian FM will deliver remarks.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




