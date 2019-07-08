Georgian Airways doubles number of flights to Yerevan following Russia’s ban

YEREVAN, JULY 8, ARMENPRESS. Starting from July 8, Georgian Airways will operate up to 14 flights a week instead of a current 7 en route Tbilisi-Yerevan following the temporary ban on flights by Russia, the Georgian Civil Aviation Authority said, reports TASS.

“Starting from today the Georgian Airways adds 7 frequencies and will operate 14 regular flights a week before the end of the summer navigation season. Accordingly, the airline will offer two flights daily from Tbilisi to Yerevan to passengers”, the statement says.

Moreover, starting from July 10, the airline will operate daily flights from Batumi to Yerevan before the end of the summer navigation season. The flights from Batumi and Tbilisi to Yerevan will be carried out by Boeing 737, Embraer ERJ190 and CRJ200 aircrafts.

