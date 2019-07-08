One of Armenian children injured in Georgia car crash is in moderate condition

YEREVAN, JULY 8, ARMENPRESS. One of the children injured in a tragic car crash in Georgia and transported to Armenia is in moderate condition, Armenian healthcare minister Arsen Torosyan said on Facebook.

The minister informed that the other child will be in Yerevan in an hour.

On July 7 Armenian car carrying 8 citizens has crashed in Georgia, killing 3 and injuring 5. The injured people were taken to the Georgian hospitals.

Earlier today Minister of Emergency Situations Felix Tsolakyan said 3 out of 5 Armenian citizens, injured in a tragic car crash in Georgia, are being transported to Armenia.

