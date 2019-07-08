Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 July

Turkey’s Erdogan clarifies decision on dismissing Central Bank chief


YEREVAN, JULY 8, ARMENPRESS. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan clarified why he sacked president of the Central Bank Murat Cetinkaya, Demokrathaber reported.

“We told him repeatedly that it is necessary to cut interest rates. We said if the rates decrease, the inflation will also fall. But he didn’t do what was necessary”, Erdogan said.

