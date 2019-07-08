President Sarkissian sums up visit to Syunik, says Meghri FEZ has a great development potential

YEREVAN, JULY 8, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian considers Syunik a province with values and great potential to be proud of.

The President shared his impressions from his two-day visit in the province to the reporters. He said he has visited a place with a wonderful nature where, it seems, everything exists. However, he expressed regret over the fact that some part of this great potential is not utilized yet.

“For instance, if we start from Meghri, I hope the Meghri Free Economic Zone will open quickly. There is a great interest towards this Zone. It not only has an applicable, life significance for Syunik, but also for Armenia. Many companies are ready and interested in using Armenia’s Free Economic Zone for entering into the Iranian market”, he said.

Commenting on his visit to the Zangezur Copper Molybdenum Combine, the President considered important for the company to carefully follow the solution of environmental issues and implementation of social programs, which, he said, the company’s leadership is implementing.

“The Combine exists for decades and plays a key role especially for Kapan and Kajaran residents. During my meeting with the residents of Kajaran I was impressed to hear them saying “our combine”. In other words, regardless of who is the director of the combine, it belongs to them. These residents were born and grew up at a time when their fathers were working there, and now they are working at this Combine and believe that their children should also work here”, President Sarkissian said.

He regretted over the fact that Kapan, which has been an industrial town, has now lost the great part of that industry.

“Why I say “we have lost”, because by losing the great part of industry, they also lose jobs, people leave their homeland, move to Yerevan, maybe later abroad, in case when they could live there. There has been both a light and food industry in Kapan”, Armen Sarkissian noted.

However, in line with this, the President states that there are a number of enterprises in Syunik with a potential to develop and expand, such as Syunik Food, Marila. The President highlighted assisting these companies and expressed readiness to support them to enter into a foreign market.

The President was also impressed with the Mulberry Festival held in Karahunj community which was attended by a large number of people. Sarkissian urges Syunik residents not to be satisfied with the Mulberry Festival only because the province is not only rich of mulberry, but also fruits, flowers, etc.

Introducing his impressions from the visit to Goris, the President said he felt calmness and unity in this town, starting from Aksel Bakunts House-Museum up to all districts of the town. “It seems, the same people live in three different places – Meghri, Kapan and Goris, but the residents of the three towns greatly differ from each other and are beautiful”, he said.

Summing up his remarks the President said they should help to open the Meghri Free Economic Zone as soon as possible which in its turn will boost the development of trade and production capacities.

“I am confident that the local authorities and the government will solve the existing issues. In some cases I also can help the people or solve small issues”, Armen Sarkissian said.

President Armen Sarkissian paid a working visit to Syunik province on July 5.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan