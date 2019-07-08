Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 July

President of Artsakh holds meeting with Director of Matenadaran


STEPANAKERT, JULY 8, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan on July 8 received Director of Matenadaran, the Mesrop Mashtots Institute of Ancient Manuscripts, Vahan Ter-Ghevondyan, the Artsakh Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Issues relating to the implementation of a number of cultural programs in Artsakh were discussed.

President Sahakyan considered the cooperation with Matenadaran important and demanded, praising the fact that it is on the high level.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration