President of Artsakh holds meeting with Director of Matenadaran

STEPANAKERT, JULY 8, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan on July 8 received Director of Matenadaran, the Mesrop Mashtots Institute of Ancient Manuscripts, Vahan Ter-Ghevondyan, the Artsakh Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Issues relating to the implementation of a number of cultural programs in Artsakh were discussed.

President Sahakyan considered the cooperation with Matenadaran important and demanded, praising the fact that it is on the high level.

