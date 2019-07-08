President of Artsakh holds meeting with Director of Matenadaran
STEPANAKERT, JULY 8, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan on July 8 received Director of Matenadaran, the Mesrop Mashtots Institute of Ancient Manuscripts, Vahan Ter-Ghevondyan, the Artsakh Presidential Office told Armenpress.
Issues relating to the implementation of a number of cultural programs in Artsakh were discussed.
President Sahakyan considered the cooperation with Matenadaran important and demanded, praising the fact that it is on the high level.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
