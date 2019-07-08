A group of citizens protest outside Yerevan City Hall over waste disposal situation

YEREVAN, JULY 8, ARMENPRESS. A group of citizens are protesting outside the Yerevan City Hall demanding to properly carry out the cleaning operations of the city.

As a sign of their protest, the citizens collected the garbage of one of the nearest buildings and brought it outside the City Hall.

The protest participants state that waste disposal has not been implemented in this part for already 21 days. They urge citizens to join their campaign and clean the city from waste.

The campaign participants tried to take the waste to the City Hall’s building, but were banned by the security officers.

3 citizens were detained by Police.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan