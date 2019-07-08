Iran not seeking war against any country, says Army Commander

YEREVAN, JULY 8, ARMENPRESS. Iran is not seeking war against any country, but is ready to defend itself if necessary, Commander of Iran’s Army Major General Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi said, Mehr news agency reported.

“As repeatedly announced before, the Islamic Republic of Iran doesn’t seek war against any country, but it has well learned how to defend,” he said.

The commander said “today, the enemy is focused on a hybrid strategy consisting of sanctions, threats and psychological operations”.