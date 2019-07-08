Iran not seeking war against any country, says Army Commander
YEREVAN, JULY 8, ARMENPRESS. Iran is not seeking war against any country, but is ready to defend itself if necessary, Commander of Iran’s Army Major General Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi said, Mehr news agency reported.
“As repeatedly announced before, the Islamic Republic of Iran doesn’t seek war against any country, but it has well learned how to defend,” he said.
The commander said “today, the enemy is focused on a hybrid strategy consisting of sanctions, threats and psychological operations”.
- 10:51 Iran not seeking war against any country, says Army Commander
- 10:47 3 citizens injured in Georgia car crash being transported to Armenia
- 10:33 Behavior should be developed to avoid such incidents – Minister Tsolakyan on tragic car crash
- 09:59 Centre-rights win Greece parliamentary elections
- 09:32 Armenia, Singapore discuss cooperation opportunities in technological sector
- 07.07-00:01 ARMENPRESS sums up key events of passing week
- 07.06-17:46 Donald Tusk to visit Armenia
- 07.06-16:57 Anti-Armenian formulations extracted thanks to efforts of Armenian delegation to PACE
- 07.06-16:55 6 die in a car crash in Armenia - UPDATED
- 07.06-14:57 President Sarkissian participates in Mulberry Festival in Karahunj
- 07.06-14:13 Azerbaijan violated ceasefire regime over 100 times in a week
- 07.06-14:08 2 Azerbaijani soldiers die as a result of explosion
- 07.06-14:03 Deputy PM Avinyan gets aquainted with activities of Stepanakert's TUMO center
- 07.06-13:41 Nikol Pashinyan holds telephone conversation with Nursultan Nazarbayev
- 07.06-12:55 President Sarkissian congratulates Nursultan Nazarbayev on birthday anniversary
- 07.06-12:26 Pashinyan discusses with Vietnamese businessmen investment opportunities of Armenia
- 07.06-11:08 PM Pashinyan meets with Vietnam’s National Assembly Speaker
- 07.06-11:00 Artsakh’s President receives Armenian delegation led by Deputy PM
- 07.06-10:57 Armenia, Vietnam to deepen cooperation in a number of areas -Nikol Pashinyan meets with Vietnam’s Pr
- 07.06-10:44 European Stocks - 05-07-19
- 07.06-10:43 US stocks down - 05-07-19
- 07.06-10:42 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 05-07-19
- 07.06-10:41 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 05-07-19
- 07.06-10:40 Oil Prices Up - 05-07-19
- 07.05-17:57 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 05-07-19
- 07.05-17:56 Asian Stocks - 05-07-19
- 07.05-17:13 Changes expected in Armenian Army’s diet: Pilot project introduced
- 07.05-16:58 President Sarkissian visits Meghri Free Economic Zone
- 07.05-16:09 Kremlin says S-400 deliveries to Turkey proceed as scheduled
- 07.05-16:06 Pashinyan assesses his meeting with PM of Vietnam as productive
- 07.05-15:14 Archbishop Aram Ateshyan elected chair of Spiritual Council of Istanbul’s Armenian Patriarchate
- 07.05-14:49 Ambassador highly values UAE-Armenia relations: meeting held with media representatives
- 07.05-14:40 Kremlin releases details from Putin-Pashinyan telephone conversation
- 07.05-14:34 President Sarkissian arrives in Syunik province on working visit
- 07.05-13:41 Issue of restoring full format of negotiations of NK conflict is on agenda – Armenian FM
20:25, 07.02.2019
Viewed 5227 times Armenian citizens can visit 60 countries without visa – Armenia ranks 84th in Henley passport index
10:44, 07.02.2019
Viewed 2285 times Number of citizens from US seeking Armenian citizenship increases after 2018 revolution
15:52, 07.02.2019
Viewed 1594 times Armenian President meets with Belarusian counterpart in Minsk
10:57, 07.06.2019
Viewed 1568 times Armenia, Vietnam to deepen cooperation in a number of areas -Nikol Pashinyan meets with Vietnam’s Pr
09:17, 07.02.2019
Viewed 1516 times Trade-economic trends between Armenia, Vietnam and Singapore ahead of PM Pashinyan’s official visits