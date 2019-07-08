3 citizens injured in Georgia car crash being transported to Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 8, ARMENPRESS. 3 out of 5 Armenian citizens, injured in a tragic car crash in Georgia, are transported to Armenia, Minister of Emergency Situations Felix Tsolakyan told reporters.

“Two of the 5 injured in are critical condition, the remaining three are in relatively good condition, they are being transported to Armenia”, the minister said.

He doesn’t rule out that the remaining two injured citizens may be transported to Armenia on July 8 or 9 via an ambulance helicopter.

The minister said the crash occurred due to the driver.

On July 7 Armenian car carrying 8 citizens has crashed in Georgia, killing 3 and injuring 5. The injured people were taken to the Georgian hospitals. Two of the injured are in critical condition.

The ministry will provide additional information.

