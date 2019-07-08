Centre-rights win Greece parliamentary elections

YEREVAN, JULY 8, ARMENPRESS. Greece’s centre-right opposition party New Democracy has won the nation's snap general election, BBC reported.

With most districts counted, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras admitted defeat to his rival, Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

New Democracy has 39.85% of the vote so far, with Mr Tsipras’s leftist Syriza party in second place with 31.53%.

Current projections give New Democracy an outright majority, as the winner receives 50 extra seats in parliament.

Nearly all districts have returned their results, official figures show.