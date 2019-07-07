ARMENPRESS sums up key events of passing week
YEREVAN, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. ARMENPRESS state news agency presents the key events of the passing week.
Baku refused to ensure Armenian delegation’s security at UNESCO Committee session
Artsakh's President receives Armenian FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan
Armenian, Artsakh foreign ministries to hold regular consultations on NK conflict
Issue of restoring full format of negotiations of NK conflict is on agenda – Armenian FM
Armenian PM, Russian President hold phone talk
Armenian President meets with Belarusian counterpart in Minsk
Armenian President comments on his brief talk with Putin at closing ceremony of 2nd European Games
Tehran determined in deepening relations with Yerevan – President Rouhani
Armenian PM congratulates US President Donald Trump on Independence Day
Armenian President congratulates new European Council President Charles Michel
Armenia, Vietnam to deepen cooperation in a number of areas -Nikol Pashinyan meets with Vietnam’s PM
Armenian exports rise by 11.7% in May
Armenian citizens can visit 60 countries without visa – Armenia ranks 84th in Henley passport index
Armenia should have a single network of Armenian doctors worldwide – Pashinyan
A group of officials bestowed with titles and class ranks at Armenian Presidential Palace
Pan-Armenian conference on Armenian media begins in Beirut, Lebanon
Bishop Sahak Mashalian elected Istanbul’s Armenian patriarchal locum tenens
Special offers to be made for tourists viewing Armenia as a transit destination
MEPs choose David Sassoli as new European Parliament president
Pashinyan congratulates Armenian team on successful performances at 2019 European Games