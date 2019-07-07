ARMENPRESS sums up key events of passing week

YEREVAN, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. ARMENPRESS state news agency presents the key events of the passing week.

Baku refused to ensure Armenian delegation’s security at UNESCO Committee session

Artsakh's President receives Armenian FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan

Armenian, Artsakh foreign ministries to hold regular consultations on NK conflict

Issue of restoring full format of negotiations of NK conflict is on agenda – Armenian FM

Armenian PM, Russian President hold phone talk

Armenian President meets with Belarusian counterpart in Minsk

Armenian President comments on his brief talk with Putin at closing ceremony of 2nd European Games

Tehran determined in deepening relations with Yerevan – President Rouhani

Armenian PM congratulates US President Donald Trump on Independence Day

Armenian President congratulates new European Council President Charles Michel

Armenia, Vietnam to deepen cooperation in a number of areas -Nikol Pashinyan meets with Vietnam’s PM

Armenian exports rise by 11.7% in May

Armenian citizens can visit 60 countries without visa – Armenia ranks 84th in Henley passport index

Armenia should have a single network of Armenian doctors worldwide – Pashinyan

A group of officials bestowed with titles and class ranks at Armenian Presidential Palace

Pan-Armenian conference on Armenian media begins in Beirut, Lebanon

Bishop Sahak Mashalian elected Istanbul’s Armenian patriarchal locum tenens

Special offers to be made for tourists viewing Armenia as a transit destination

MEPs choose David Sassoli as new European Parliament president

Pashinyan congratulates Armenian team on successful performances at 2019 European Games