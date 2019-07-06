Donald Tusk to visit Armenia
YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. President of the European Council Donald Tusk will pay a visit to Armenia on July 10.
As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, Donald Tusk and PM Pashinyan will meet on the same day, after which they will give a joint press conference.
President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian will also receive Donald Tusk.
PM Pashinyan and President of the European Council Donald Tusk will visit Europe Square in Yerevan together.
