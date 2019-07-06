5 die in a car crash in Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Emergency Service received an alarm call at 15:15 on July 6 about a traffic accident in Ararat Province of Armenia. 3 cars have collided, killing 5 and injuring 9.

Extra information will be provided.

The photo provided by the Emergency Ministry of Armenia shows that one of the cars burned out as a result of the collision.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan