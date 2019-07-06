Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 July

5 die in a car crash in Armenia


YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Emergency Service received an alarm call at 15:15 on July 6 about a traffic accident in Ararat Province of Armenia. 3 cars have collided, killing 5 and injuring 9.

Extra information will be provided.

The photo provided by the Emergency Ministry of Armenia shows that one of the cars burned out as a result of the collision.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration