President Sarkissian participates in Mulberry Festival in Karahunj

YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian participates in Mulberry Festival in Karahunj community of Syunik Provicne. The President also danced with other participants of the festival.

The correspondent of ARMENPRESS reports Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures of Armenia Suren Papikyan is also present at the festival.

Organizer of Mulberry Festival of Karahunj Nune Manukyan told the reporters that this is the third time the festival is held in Karahunj village, before that the festival was held in Goris for two years.

