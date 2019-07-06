Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 July

Deputy PM Avinyan gets aquainted with activities of Stepanakert's TUMO center


YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Ministe rof Armenia Tigran Avinyan visited TUMO center for creative technologies in Stepanakert on July 5 accomponied by State Minister of Artsakh Grigory Martirosyan, ARMENPRESS reports Avinyan informed on his Facebook page.

''The center that has 1200 students from Stepanakert and different regions of Artsakh is specialized in TV production, film production, social video making, animation, corporate design and photography'', the Deputy PM wrote.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration