Deputy PM Avinyan gets aquainted with activities of Stepanakert's TUMO center

YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Ministe rof Armenia Tigran Avinyan visited TUMO center for creative technologies in Stepanakert on July 5 accomponied by State Minister of Artsakh Grigory Martirosyan, ARMENPRESS reports Avinyan informed on his Facebook page.

''The center that has 1200 students from Stepanakert and different regions of Artsakh is specialized in TV production, film production, social video making, animation, corporate design and photography'', the Deputy PM wrote.

