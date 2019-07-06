Nikol Pashinyan holds telephone conversation with Nursultan Nazarbayev

YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation with 1st President of Kazakhstan, Honorable President of the Eurasian Economic Union Nursultan Nazarbayev.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the interlocutors discussed cooperation in the sidelines of the Eurasian Economic Union and issues referring to the cooperation of the Union with 3rd countries.

