President Sarkissian congratulates Nursultan Nazarbayev on birthday anniversary

YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory message to 1st President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev on birthday anniversary. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, the congratulatory message runs as follows,

“I am confident that your long experience in state activities, your energy and purposefulness will serve the prosperity of friendly Kazakhstan in the future as well.

I am confident that the traditionally friendly relations between our countries will foster the deepening of mutually beneficial cooperation between Armenia and Kazakhstan in the future as well’’, reads the President’s congratulatory message.

President Armen Sarkissian wished Nursultan Nazarbayev good health and success, and peace and welfare to the friendly people of Kazakhstan.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan