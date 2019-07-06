Artsakh’s President receives Armenian delegation led by Deputy PM

YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan held a meeting with vice-premier of the Republic of Armenia Tigran Avinyan and members of the delegation headed by him on July 5.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from Artsakh President’s Office, a range of issues related to the cooperation of the two Armenian republics in various spheres was on the meeting agenda. Both sides highlighted the need of consistent expansion and deepening of ties between Artsakh and Armenia.

Artsakh Republic Minister of State Grigory Martirosyan and other officials participated in the meeting.