European Stocks - 05-07-19

MOSCOW, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. European main indexes values for 5 July:

“Armenpress” reports the value of German DAX is down by 0.49% to 12568.53 points, French CAC 40 is down by 0.48% to 5593.72 points, British FTSE is down by 0.66% to 7553.14 points, and Russian RTSI is down by 0.91% to 1398.75 points.