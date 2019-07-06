LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 05-07-19
LONDON, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 5 July:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum is up by 0.42% to $1802.00, copper price is down by 0.76% to $5870.00, lead price is down by 1.01% to $1871.00, nickel price is down by 0.12% to $12370.00, tin price is down by 0.68% to $18375.00, zinc price is down by 1.19% to $2399.00, molybdenum price is down by 0.60% to $25860.00, cobalt price stood at $30000.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
