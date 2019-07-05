Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 05-07-19
YEREVAN, 5 JULY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 5 July, USD exchange rate stood at 477.01 drams. EUR exchange rate stood at 538.31 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 7.52 drams. GBP exchange rate stood at 599.84 drams.
The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.
Gold price stood at 21677.76 drams. Silver price stood at 234.8 drams. Platinum price stood at 12775.08 drams.
