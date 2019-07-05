President Sarkissian visits Meghri Free Economic Zone

MEGHRI, JULY 5, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian is in Syunik province on a two-day working visit, Armenpress correspondent reports from Meghri.

Firstly, President Sarkissian visited the Meghri free economic zone, toured the area and got acquainted with the ongoing activities.

Director of Meghri Free Economic Zone Ashot Zarbabyan said the Free Economic Zone has been established on December 15, 2017. At the moment they still face some problems, connected with lands and entry-exit regime. “As it is a border zone, entry and exit are certainly restricted, therefore, we face problems”, he said.

The President asked whether these issues have not been discussed before 2017, whether they have not been solved before its launch, the staff of the Free Economic Zone stated that the project should have been implemented at two stages. The first stage was its launch and the next stage was to solve the remaining issues. The President was informed that a working group has been formed by the Prime Minister’s instruction which deals with these issues.

Thereafter, President Armen Sarkissian will visit a military position and the regional medical center of Meghri.

