Pashinyan assesses his meeting with PM of Vietnam as productive

YEREVAN, JULY 5, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with Prime Minister of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc on July 5.

“I had a practical and productive meeting with Prime Minister of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc”, Pashinyan said on Facebook, posting a respective photo.

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan is in Vietnam on an official visit together with wife Anna Hakobyan. Official dinner on behalf of the PM of Vietnam will be served in honor of the Armenian PM and his wife.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan