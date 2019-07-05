Kremlin says S-400 deliveries to Turkey proceed as scheduled

YEREVAN, JULY 5, ARMENPRESS. The deliveries of Russian-made S-400 surface-to-air missile systems to Turkey are proceeding on schedule, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, reports TASS.

“On the part of the Kremlin, I can confirm that the S-400 deal is being implemented as planned”, the Russian presidential spokesman said, commenting on the reports that the first delivery would take place next Sunday, July 7.

Earlier Haberturk TV channel reported that that the loading of the Russian S-400 missile system for shipment to Turkey can begin as soon as on July 7.

On Thursday, Turkey's Undersecretary for Defense Industries Ismail Demir pointed out that S-400 supplies could begin next week. The Russian side did not specify the precise date of the supplies.

The United States has been taking vigorous efforts to prevent Turkey from purchasing Russia’s S-400 air defense system. Earlier, the Pentagon stated that Turkey’s purchase of the S-400 system jeopardized Ankara’s participation in a program on creating advanced US F-35 multirole fighters.