Ambassador highly values UAE-Armenia relations: meeting held with media representatives

YEREVAN, JULY 5, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Armenia Mohamed AlZaabi on July 4 had a meeting with the Armenian media representatives.

“Thank you for accepting the invitation. As a new UAE Ambassador to Armenia, I am happy to be in this hospitable, warm country with an old civilization”, the Ambassador said in his welcoming remarks.

According to him, this meeting was a good opportunity to get acquainted with the Armenian media representatives, adding that the cooperation will continue and will contribute to thoroughly understanding the events taking place in Armenia and the region.

“By using this chance I want to highly value the bilateral relations between Armenia and the UAE which further strengthened by the Armenian President’s visit to the UAE, as well as the mutual visits of the Armenian and UAE delegations for the benefit of the two friendly peoples”, the Ambassador said.

During the meeting the cooperation prospects of the two countries in various sectors were discussed.

