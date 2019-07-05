President Sarkissian arrives in Syunik province on working visit

YEREVAN, JULY 5, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian arrived in Syunik province on a two-day working visit on July 5, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The President is scheduled to visit the Meghri free economic zone, healthcare and cultural facilities, production companies of the province.

Armen Sarkissian will also visit one of the military positions of the Armenian Armed Forces.

