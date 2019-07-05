President Sarkissian hosts son of late state and political figure Eduard Yegoryan

YEREVAN, JULY 5, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian hosted lawyer Tigran Yegoryan, son of state and political figure Eduard Yegoryan, on July 5, on the occasion of the Constitution Day, the Presidential Office told Armenpres.

President Sarkissian highly valued the great contribution that late Eduard Yegoryan has had in the establishment of an independent Armenian statehood and the third Republic of Armenia.

Armen Sarkissian stated that Eduard Yegoryan had a great investment in the creation of the first Constitution of Armenia adopted in 1995.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan