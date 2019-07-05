Russian S-400 missile system could be loaded for shipping to Turkey on July 7

YEREVAN, JULY 5, ARMENPRESS. Loading of the Russian S-400 missile system for shipment to Turkey can begin as soon as on July 7, Haberturk TV channel said on Friday, citing sources, reports TASS.

As per information obtained from the channel, the first mount is planned to be loaded on a cargo aircraft this Sunday to be sent to Turkey next week. At the same time, nine Russian technical experts who will be engaged in deploying the missile system will arrive in Turkey by Monday. The first stage will see Ankara receiving one missile system, the TV channel reports.

On Thursday, Turkey's Undersecretary for Defense Industries Ismail Demir pointed out that S-400 supplies could begin next week. The Russian side did not specify the precise date of the supplies.

The United States has been taking vigorous efforts to prevent Turkey from purchasing Russia’s S-400 air defense system. Earlier, the Pentagon stated that Turkey’s purchase of the S-400 system jeopardized Ankara’s participation in a program on creating advanced US F-35 multirole fighters.