Armenian PM, Russian President hold phone talk

YEREVAN, JULY 5, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation with President of Russia Vladimir Putin, the PM said on Facebook.

“In recent days I had a phone conversation with the presidents of all member states of the Eurasian Economic Union. A while ago I had a phone talk with Russian President Vladimir Putin. All phone talks related to the EAEU’s ongoing and long-term agenda issues. We also discussed issues relating to the session of the EAEU Supreme Economic Council which will be held in Yerevan on October 1. Of course, all phone talks also touched upon the bilateral relations agendas”, the PM said.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is currently in Vietnam on an official visit.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan