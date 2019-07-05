Armenian Speaker of Parliament meets with Cypriot defense minister

YEREVAN, JULY 5, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan on July 4 met with Defense minister of Cyprus Savvas Angelides on the sidelines of his official visit, the Armenian Parliament told Armenpress.

The sides reaffirmed the agreements reached in military-technical and military industry field, as well as expressed readiness to take further practical steps to strengthen the ties at bilateral and multilateral formats.

The Cypriot minister introduced the Speaker on the details of the cooperation between the Armenian and Cypriot defense ministries, outlined the prospects, some of which are already at the implementation stage.

The Armenian Speaker of Parliament in his turn praised the high level of mutual partnership in the field of defense and military. The officials also discussed the prospects of multilateral formats in the field of regional security.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan