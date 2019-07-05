STEPANAKERT, JULY 5, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic Bako Sahakyan on July 5 met with participants of the "Towards Holy Etchmiadzin, Towards Sacred Artsakh" Pan-Armenian Youth forum in Stepanakert Culture and Youth Palace, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The President noted the importance of holding such events in Artsakh highlighting the substantial role of the Armenian Apostolic Church in cementing the Armenia-Artsakh-Diaspora trinity, maintaining the Armenian national identity, developing and strengthening the Armenian statehood.

Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan and other officials attended the event.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan