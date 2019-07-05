A group of officials bestowed with titles and class ranks at Armenian Presidential Palace

YEREVAN, JULY 5, ARMENPRESS. On July 5, the Day of the Constitution of Armenia, representatives of the law enforcement and security agencies received titles and class ranks based on the proposal of the Prime Minister and the decrees of the President.

Head of the Special Investigation Service Sasun Khachatryan was bestowed with a class rank of the Third Class State Counsellor of Justice.

Director of the National Security Service, Colonel Artur Vanetsyan was bestowed with a Major-General military rank.

First Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Major-General Onik Gasparyan was awarded with a Lieutenant-General military rank.

Chairman of the Investigation Committee Hayk Grigoryan was bestowed with a class rank of the Third Class State Counsellor of Justice.

Head of the State Protection Service Grigory Hayrapetov was bestowed with a Major-General military rank.

Head of the Armed Forces Signal Troops, Colonel Temur Shahnazaryan was bestowed with a Major-General military rank.

Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan was bestowed with a class rank of the Third Class State Counsellor of Justice.

Police Chief, Police Colonel Valeri Osipyan was bestowed with a Major-General military rank.

During the awarding ceremony at the Presidential Palace, President Armen Sarkissian congratulated the officials and considered symbolic that the regular titles and class ranks are bestowed on the Constitution Day.

“You are fulfilling your mission of defending the borders of the homeland, maintaining constitutional and public order, strengthening legality in the country with a dignity and dedication. What you do is not a simple duty, but a hard and honorable work and service which directly and indirectly concerns both the present and the future of our country and people. By properly fulfilling your duties you protect both the security of the state, the rights and freedom of citizens and of course, the Constitution. I am confident that from now on you will do your work and service with a greater responsibility and dedication, focusing on the interests of Armenia, our citizen and our whole nation”, President Armen Sarkissian said.

Head of the Special Investigation Service Sasun Khachatryan told reporters that it’s a great honor to be bestowed with that class rank and is the greatest appreciation of his work. “I want to thank all those who appreciate that work, in particular the Prime Minister and the President of our country. I want to congratulate all on the Constitution Day”, he said.

Director of the National Security Service Artur Vanetsyan also offered congratulations on the Constitution Day and thanked for appreciating his work.

“Being bestowed with the highest military rank on the Constitution Day is very important and obliging. The rank of a General is not only a happiness for the one who receives it, but first of all a great responsibility. I wish all those who received these titles will worthily serve our state”, he said.

Police Chief Valeri Osipyan told reporters that he was waiting for this title still from ordinary times. “When I started my job in the Police 30 years ago, I had a wish to reach this result from that time. Let me not to assess my work, let the people and my colleagues do that”, he said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan