Armenian PM addresses congratulatory message on Constitution Day

YEREVAN, JULY 5, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan addressed a congratulatory message on the Constitution Day, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The message reads:

“Dear compatriots,

I congratulate all of us on the Constitution Day,

The events of the past year in our country, which were in full accordance with the letter and spirit of the Constitution, once again prove that our actions are directed for ensuring and strengthening the rule of law and right.

The unconditional fulfillment of the Mother Law – the Constitution, is the sacred duty of all of us, and we will continue consistently the steps aimed at the reforms of the legal field and establishment of a real independent judicial system. We feel the complete support of the society on this matter, which gives additional impetus to our actions.

With our decisive actions we will rule out possible encroachments against the constitutional order and will completely exercise the rights and freedoms of the Armenian citizens guaranteed by the Constitution.

Dear citizens of the Republic of Armenia,

I once again congratulate you on this important holiday, wishing peace, happiness and all the best to all of us.



Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan