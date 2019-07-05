Armenian, Artsakh foreign ministries to hold regular consultations on NK conflict

STEPANAKERT, JULY 5, ARMENPRESS. Foreign minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, who is in Artsakh on a working visit, met on July 5 with Foreign minister of Artsakh Masis Mayilyan, the Armenian MFA told Armenpress.

The Armenian FM highlighted such format meetings which are a good opportunity to thoroughly touch upon and assess the current stage of the Nagorno Karabakh peace process and outline the future actions. “This reflects our priority goal: the strengthening of engagement of Nagorno Karabakh, and ensuring this has been our goal from the very first days. This is a very practical, pragmatic goal, because if we really want a practical progress in the peaceful settlement, the engagement of the main subject of this conflict is important”, the Armenian FM said.

The Armenian and Artsakh FMs also touched upon a number of issues relating to the peaceful settlement process of the NK conflict. Both emphasized the need of taking real steps to form a favorable environment for the progress of peace process.

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Masis Mayilyan also discussed the cooperation between the two foreign ministries in various areas and taking bilateral actions to expand Artsakh’s engagement in the international processes.

At the end of the meeting the FMs signed a plan of consultations between the Armenian and Artsakh foreign ministries according to which the two ministries are expected to hold regular consultations on the Artsakh conflict and matters of foreign policy interest during 2019-2020.

Thereafter, the two FMs held a press briefing with the media representatives.

