Presidents of Armenian, Russian Central Banks discuss cooperation within EAEU integration

YEREVAN, JULY 5, ARMENPRESS. The private meeting of the Presidents of Central Banks of Armenia and Russia Artur Javadyan and Elvira Nabiullina was held on July 4 in St. Petersburg on the sidelines of the 28th International Financial Congress, the CBA told Armenpress.

The sides discussed the cooperation of the two structures at the bilateral format and within the EAEU integration processes.

The meeting was followed by a signing of an agreement between the two Central Banks on cooperation and exchange of information in the field of financial markets control.

