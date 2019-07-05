Armenian PM pays tribute to memory of Vietnam’s fallen heroes and founder Hồ Chí Minh

YEREVAN, JULY 5, ARMENPRESS. The official visit of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his wife Anna Hakobyan to Vietnam has kicked off, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

Together with spouse Anna Hakobyan and the government’s delegation, PM Pashinyan today visited the Memorial of Heroes Perished for the Sake of Vietnam’s Independence and Freedom, as well as the Mausoleum of Hồ Chí Minh, founder of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam. The Armenian PM laid wreaths at the Memorial and the Mausoleum, by paying a tribute to the memory of the fallen heroes and Hồ Chí Minh.

Thereafter, the PM and Mrs. Anna Hakobyan visited the Temple of Library of Hanoi. During the tour the PM and his spouse got acquainted with the materials and the history of the Temple. Vietnam’s main education center has been located here in the 10th-11th centuries. The Temple is named after Confucius. After the tour the Armenian PM left a note in the Honorary Guest Book of the Temple.

In the daytime Pashinyan will meet with Prime Minister of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc. Thereafter, the two PMs will hold a joint press conference summing up the results of their talks.

