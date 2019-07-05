Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 July

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 04-07-19


LONDON, JULY 5, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 4 July:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.81% to $1794.50, copper price down by 0.19% to $5915.00, lead price down by 0.26% to $1890.00, nickel price up by 2.19% to $12385.00, tin price up by 0.27% to $18500.00, zinc price down by 0.25% to $2428.00, molybdenum price stood at $26015.00, cobalt price stood at $30000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.




