Armenian President congratulates new European Council President Charles Michel

YEREVAN, JULY 4, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a condolence message to Charles Michel on being elected President of the European Council.

''Being a human rights protector and advocate of democratic principles you were never afraid of criticism, confidently supporting the Armenian Genocide recognition process. Armenia's cooperation with the European Union starting from the independence has greatly fostered the reform implementation in the spheres of economy, justice, state administration and other spheres, as well as development of democratic institutions and strengthening of institutions engaged in the protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms”, reads the congratulatory message of the Armenian President.

President Sarkissian wished the President of the European Council success and unshakable will in the pursuit of ideas and initiatives.

