Head of Armenian Parliament meets with members of the Inter-Parliamentary Committee on Cooperation b

YEREVAN, JULY 4, ARMENPRESS. The delegation led by President of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan met on July 4 with members of the Inter-Parliamentary Committee on Cooperation between Armenia and Cyprus

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the parliament of Armenia, greeting the Armenian delegation, the Cypriot side noted that the relations between the two peoples and countries date back centuries ago and are unique by their exceptional warmth, common historical events and values. The sides particularly highlighted the existing format of close cooperation between the parliaments of Armenia and Cyprus.

Ararat Mirzoyan expressed gratitude to the members of the Committee for supporting Armenia in all key issues and for jointly withstanding the challenges facing the two countries.

Mkhitary Hayrapetyan, the Chairman of the Inter-Parliamentary Committee on Cooperation between Armenia and Cyprus from the Armenian side, highlighted the role of Cyprus from the perspective of Armenia-EU relations, as well as the role of Armenia as an effective bridge for cooperation with the EAEU member states.

Translated and edited by Tigran Sirekanyan