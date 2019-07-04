President of Artsakh’s parliament congratulates newly elected President of European Parliament

YEREVAN, JULY 4, ARMENPRESS. President of the national Assembly of Artsakh Ashot Ghoulyan sent a congratulatory message to newly elected President of the European Parliament David Maria Sassoli on July 4.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of Artsakh’s parliament, the letter runs as follows,

“Your Excellency,

I congratulate you on behalf of the National Assembly of Artsakh and personally me on the occasion of being elected the President of the European Parliament.

The mission of the European Parliament for the protection of human rights and democratic values is not limited within the borders of the European Parliament, but also beyond them.

In Artsakh we also believe in democratic values. Our people are also consistent in their aspiration for developing a democratic country and strengthening rule of law.

In this sense, we highly value our relations with MEPs, which is an invaluable source for exchange of experience.

I hope that during your presidency the European Parliament will be more integrating for peoples and institutions sharing its values.

I once again congratulate you and wish productive activities for the sake of the democratic house of Europe and Europe with open doors”.

Translated and edited by Tigran Sirekanyan