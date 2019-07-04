Armenian President receives a number of participants of 5th International Medical Congress of Armeni

YEREVAN, JULY 4, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received a number of participants of 5th International Medical Congress of Armenia. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, Health Minister of Armenia Arsen Torosyan was also present at the meeting.

The President greeted the guests and saluted the 5th International Medical Congress of Armenia. Assessing healthiness as one of the preconditions for making achievements, President Sarkissian said that the gathering of prominent doctors and high-level specialists, discussion of healthcare issues and presentation of solutions to them also greatly contribute to the state policies on healthcare.

Doctors from different medical centers of Armenia and abroad told the President about their projects, ideas and proposals.

Doctors and healthcare specialists from 22 counties participate in the 5th International Medical Congress of Armenia. The slogan of this year’s congress is “Unification of Armenia-Diaspora – Artsakh for the sake of health”.

Translated and edited by Tigran Sirekanyan