Armenia celebrates Constitution Day and Day of State Symbols on July 5

YEREVAN, JULY 5, ARMENPRESS. By the restoration of Armenia’s independence in 1991 the adoption of a new, national constitution became inevitable. The Constitution was adopted on July 5, 1995 through a pan-national referendum, later undergoing changes through referendums (2005, 2015). After the adoption of the Constitution July 5 was declared as a state holiday – the Constitution Day.

“The Armenian people — taking as a basis the fundamental principles of the Armenian Statehood and the nation-wide objectives enshrined in the Declaration on the Independence of Armenia, having fulfilled the sacred behest of its freedom-loving ancestors for the restoration of the sovereign state, committed to the strengthening and prosperity of the fatherland, with a view of ensuring the freedom of generations, general well-being and civic solidarity, assuring the allegiance to universal values — hereby adopt the Constitution of the Republic of Armenia”, reads the Constitution.

According to the Article 1 of the Constitution, the Republic of Armenia is a sovereign, democratic, social and legal state. The Article 2 defines that the power in the Republic of Armenia belongs to the people.

In 2017, according to the amendment made to the Law on Holidays and Memorial Days, the day of state symbols was enshrined. The state symbols are the flag, the emblem and the anthem. Traditionally on this day a festive march is being held.

