Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 04-07-19

YEREVAN, 4 JULY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 4 July, USD exchange rate down by 0.01 drams to 477.01 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.10 drams to 538.31 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.01 drams to 7.52 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.18 drams to 599.84 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 343.86 drams to 21677.76 drams. Silver price up by 2.14 drams to 234.8 drams. Platinum price up by 45.75 drams to 12775.08 drams.